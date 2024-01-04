Uptown Motel residents facing final eviction notices

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday afternoon, the remaining tenants of Scottsville’s Uptown Motel stood before an Allen County judge to face their final eviction hearing following several months of eviction notices.

Throughout the motel, doors to vacant rooms have been blocked by plywood with spray-painted messages stating ‘Do Not Enter,’ which tenants say were placed by the Scottsville Police Department. The city and county maintain that due to safety concerns in the rooms, including bed bugs and asbestos, they intend to demolish the property once all tenants have vacated the premises.

However, the remaining tenants insist that they should not be at fault for the actions of their landlord, and they feel that since his arrest, they’ve faced the punishment for his crimes.

“What David did has nothing to do with me, nothing to do with my girlfriend, nothing to do with half the people that live here,” said Babs Maw, one of the remaining motel tenants. “This guy here, Jimmy, he’s been here seven years. He’s been told, ‘You’ve gotta go.’ 74 years old, what does he do? This is all he knows. None of us have got that sort of money, that’s why people are living here. This place used to be known in Scottsville as being the place to go to get your foot up on the ladder, and the reputation it’s got has got nothing to do with us. We paid our rent religiously, every week, and now we’re going to have something on our record saying we’ve been evicted. We didn’t get evicted, David did.”

Six rooms at the motel remain occupied. Several of the remaining tenants appeared at the hearing to appeal their eviction, though their final notice stands at seven business days, or 10days from the hearing date.

“I mean, that was a major drug operation being run out of that building, and because of that, it’s being forfeited to the county and to the city. Their plans right now, now it may turn out differently, but their plan right now is to demolish it. So, obviously, the tenants have to be moved out, and that’s the legal process,” explained Judge Martha Blair Harrison during the hearing.

Some tenants say that with criminal backgrounds and limited finances, they’ve struggled to find new homes, and are now at risk of homelessness. Offered suggestions for nearby apartment complexes, Michelle Conyer, another resident, shared that several residents have inquired about these apartments already.

“If you’re a felon, they won’t let you in there. If you’ve got a record, or if you’re a felon, they won’t let you in,” Conyer shared during the hearing. “We’ve tried them all.”

Maw, an immigrant from the United Kingdom, says that faced with the possibility of homelessness, the city and county are overlooking the potential for the building and for the community that lives there.

“Open that as a laundry. That’s worked in the UK before, that I’ve had experience of. Give them something to take care of and this place will become more respected by the local community, and by the homeless community. You cannot just take everything away and pretend that homelessness doesn’t exist,” Maw said.

With roughly 10 days remaining in their tenancy, Maw, Conyer, and the remaining residents hope to find available housing soon.

“All we want to do is get out of here in a timely manner, but with support. Because I don’t know where to look, I don’t,” Maw said.

Beyond demolition, no plans have been made for what will replace the motel.

