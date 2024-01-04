Warren County Coroner’s Office releases annual report, shows suicide rates on the rise

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In their 2023 annual report, the Warren County Coroner’s Office reports 992 deaths in the county this year, compared with 1,085 deaths in 2021. Despite that drop, the number of suicides in the county increased from 13 in 2021 to 26 in 2023.

That increase is on par with nationwide trends, as the CDC reports that 2023 had the highest rate of suicide of any year on record. The 26 suicides recorded in the county this year are roughly on par with that of 2020 when the county recorded 25 individuals taking their own lives.

While there are a large number of variables in the rising number of suicides nationwide, the most common overlap of those factors includes a lack of access to reliable mental health services and abundant access to firearms.

“Typically the suicides we see follow some major life event, whether it’s a relationship issue, financial issue, some type of chemical dependency, but generally, anxiety and depression factor into those suicides, but gunshot wound was by far the most prominent method,” explained Eric Thomason, deputy coroner for Warren County.

Thomason shared that the youngest recorded suicide in the county this year was 14 years old, pointing towards a growing need for mental health services in area schools. Both Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green City Schools have on-site therapists for students, though Thomason says there are still obstacles beyond the school’s control when treating youth in crises.

“One of the wrenches that’s been thrown in is that recent legislation requires parental consent for any school to work with their children, and there have been a few cases where their parents had not consented to that so that resource has not been used, which is unfortunate,” Thomason said.

Melanie Watts, director of community engagement for LifeSkills, says that more than ever, people are seeking assistance for their mental health. She hopes that the trend points towards a positive change in the future as communities continue to destigmatize mental health services.

“Because people are now talking about it, it’s not as stigmatized as it once was, it’s kind of normal if you say ‘Hey, I’ve gotta go see my therapist today.’ Good! You’re doing some self-care, that is great because we all need to do some self-care,’” Watts said. “But, I think what we are seeing is just that uptick in need for assistance, and not just in mental health, but with life in general, people are having a really tough time.”

Aside from natural deaths, overdose deaths were the leading cause of death in the county with 31 individuals. Suicides followed at 26, followed by nine auto collisions, seven motorcycle or ATV accidents, and six homicides.

Those that are considering suicide, or self-harm, or need any form of mental health assistance are encouraged to call or text 988 to reach an available mental health professional 24 hours a day.

