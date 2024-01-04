Warren Fiscal Court approves $12.5 million budget for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County has been growing rapidly. To efficiently keep up with the county, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had requested a budget expansion that was later approved by the Warren Fiscal Court and equates to $12.5 million.

The operating budget alone stands at 1.3 million dollars, and accounts for necessities officers may need on the job.

“To our uniforms, to other radio equipment, to licensing for our IT all of our computers, you know everything that goes in the cars. There’s everything to deal with all that equipment as well. So, all of that is pretty much wrapped up in that $1.3 million budget,” said Warren Couty Sheriff Brett Hightower.

The sheriff’s office has also increased numbers staff-wise, now having 115 full-time employees, including two deputies, and four soon-to-be deputies awaiting training.

“That’s the majority of what this budget is utilized for is just for those salaries, insurance benefits and that package to pay for the manpower that operates here in Warren County for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office,” Hightower said.

Aside from operational expenses, another cost to account for is transporting inmates across the commonwealth of Kentucky to court proceedings and detention centers.

Hightower also explained that officers often transport patients facing mental illnesses to hospitals or mental institutions as well.

“We average anywhere from one to two people a day locally that we come across that whether court ordered or that we just come across that have some challenges with mental health and with that we have to drive those folks to Western State Hospital,” Hightower said. “That’s a little over an hour away. Every day we’re transporting folks back and forth. Transports alone with the fuel, the tires, the equipment, the personnel that that takes up a lot.”

With transport accounting for a significant part of the budget, fuel costs have been an apparent factor in inflating the budget.

“We always have to kind of stay abreast of what’s happening and not only locally, but nationally and internationally as far as that goes and make those predictions and of what we think the fuel cost is going to be,” Hightower said. “We want to make sure we have enough money in there because like I say, we have our traffic and patrol driving each and every day all over Warren County responding to accidents and calls for service.”

Hightower also mentioned next week supervisors at the Sheriff’s office will be meeting to discuss goals for 2024.

