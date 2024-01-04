Woman who led the cause to designate ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday is gifted home

Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.(Eli Tarin)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The woman who persuaded lawmakers to designate Juneteenth as a national holiday is getting a special gift.

More than eight decades ago, Opal Lee was forced to flee her family’s house in Fort Worth, Texas, after a racist mob set it on fire.

Lee, 97, recently found out that the plot of land eventually became owned by the Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

Lee, who at one point served on the nonprofit’s board, called Trinity’s CEO and asked to purchase it back.

Trinity officials decided to give the land back to Lee, free of charge.

Plans for a future home for Lee have been drafted and ground was broken last October.

The organization is working with other partners to raise funds for the house-building.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Officials found 35 grams of 35 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, numerous prescription pills,...
Two arrested after Edmonton drug investigation
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, was arrested for murder after he allegedly shot...
Argument ensued before deadly Morgantown Road shooting, records say
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
Nationwide, suicide rates are on the rise with almost 50,000 individuals taking their own...
Warren County Coroner’s Office releases annual report, shows suicide rates on the rise

Latest News

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants
Jody Kurth, the stepmom of a student grazed by a bullet, talks about the "horrifying" text...
After 'horrifying' text from daughter, stepmother expresses relief
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Iran suicide bombings killing at least 84 people