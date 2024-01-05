Bowling Green restaurant reopens after December 2021 tornadoes

By Davis Wells
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After over two years, Ichiban Japanese Restaurant & Bar has reopened its doors to the public after being damaged by the 2021 December tornadoes.

Simon Sy, a cashier at Ichiban, was employed when the tornado had struck. The tornado caused significant damage to the building causing closure and Sy to look elsewhere for work.

“Right after the tornado hit, everything was just a complete mess. It was just debris everywhere, it was honestly really eerie looking,” Sy said.

As the restaurant was rebuilt, many adjustments and upgrades were made to improve the customer experience. Upgrades include changes to the menu items, new register equipment, as well as the ability to accept orders through food delivery apps such as DoorDash.

“I’m getting retrained again and I get to work as a cashier again,” Sy said. “It was definitely an enjoyable experience when I was here before and with the new technology and things, it will be better to start from sure.”

The entire Ichiban team says they are incredibly grateful to be part of a touching and loving community.

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant & Bar is located at 1423 U.S. 31 W. Bypass.

