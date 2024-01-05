Comer announces Military Academy Nominations for Kentucky’s 1st District

WBKO Updated Logo 2023
WBKO Updated Logo 2023(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman James Comer, R-Ky., announced the seven local high school students from Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District who received a nomination for appointments to United States service academies.

“On behalf of Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, I want to congratulate these outstanding students on their achievements. These students are local leaders and will now have the opportunity to attend our nation’s service academies,” said Comer. “Each of these dedicated individuals have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, leadership, and character and our communities should be proud. Their desire to serve in our nation’s armed services does not go unnoticed and I wish them the best as they move forward through the appointment process.”

The students are:

  • Claybon Maksim Germann, a student from Danville who attends Boyle County High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Military Academy West Point.
  • Peyton Byrce Harrison, a student from Campbellsville who attends Taylor County High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Military Academy West Point.
  • Damari Charles James, a student from Scottsville who attends Helena J. Robinson High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.
  • Steven Bradley Meyer, a student from Frankfort who attends Western Hills High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
  • Joshua Matthew Scott, a student from Frankfort who attends Western Hills High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Naval Academy, and United States Military Academy West Point.
  • Clare Elisabeth Shirk, a student from Paducah who attends Paducah Tilghman High School, received nomination to the United States Naval Academy.
  • Hayden D. Freeman, a student from Danville, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday
Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing
The Graves-Gilbert Clinic.
Graves Gilbert Clinic receives court approval to avoid bankruptcy

Latest News

WCPS celebrated 24 teachers who will be participating in a rank change program that gives the...
WCPS celebrates 24 teachers participating in rank change program
The upgraded bridge projects also help better serve industries along the corridor, including...
Final bridge opened to traffic as part of U.S. 79 Corridor Bridge Improvement Project
2024 KY CANDIDATE DEADLINE
2024 Presidential Candidate filings in Kentucky due tonight
MEDICAL MARIJUANA REGULATIONS
Gov. Beshear announces New Medical Marijuana Regulations