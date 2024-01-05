Comer announces Military Academy Nominations for Kentucky’s 1st District

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman James Comer, R-Ky., announced the seven local high school students from Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District who received a nomination for appointments to United States service academies.

“On behalf of Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, I want to congratulate these outstanding students on their achievements. These students are local leaders and will now have the opportunity to attend our nation’s service academies,” said Comer. “Each of these dedicated individuals have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, leadership, and character and our communities should be proud. Their desire to serve in our nation’s armed services does not go unnoticed and I wish them the best as they move forward through the appointment process.”

The students are:

Claybon Maksim Germann, a student from Danville who attends Boyle County High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Military Academy West Point.

Peyton Byrce Harrison, a student from Campbellsville who attends Taylor County High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Military Academy West Point.

Damari Charles James, a student from Scottsville who attends Helena J. Robinson High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Steven Bradley Meyer, a student from Frankfort who attends Western Hills High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Joshua Matthew Scott, a student from Frankfort who attends Western Hills High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Naval Academy, and United States Military Academy West Point.

Clare Elisabeth Shirk, a student from Paducah who attends Paducah Tilghman High School, received nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Hayden D. Freeman, a student from Danville, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

