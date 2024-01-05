Final bridge opened to traffic as part of U.S. 79 Corridor Bridge Improvement Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As part of ongoing efforts to help Logan and Todd Counties move forward with improved infrastructure, a project to reconstruct five bridges along the U.S. 79 corridor between the two counties was recently completed.

The fifth bridge opened to traffic in late December.

The new bridges represent a more than $18 million investment.

The construction of the bridges began in October 2022 with all bridges opening to traffic in Dec. 2023.

The five newly constructed bridges replaced five aging structures built in the 1930s.

The new bridges all at least double the size of the travel lanes compared to the old bridges.

The older bridges also had approximately a one-foot shoulder area, but the new bridges were upgraded to at least eight-foot shoulders.

“The U.S. 79 Corridor Bridge improvement project was thoughtfully planned, well-designed and will benefit our families in Logan and Todd Counties,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The rebuilt bridges meet modern design standards and will turn daily commutes into safer, more enjoyable rides.”

In this area, U.S. 79 serves as a major arterial between Russellville and Clarksville, Tennessee with a designation as a National Highway System Route.

The U.S. 79 corridor also provides industrial and commuter traffic access to I-24 in north Tennessee.

Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC was awarded the construction contract.

The upgraded bridge projects also help better serve industries along the corridor, including the $365 million facility Novelis Inc. on U.S. 79 in Todd County.

