FIRST ALERT: Active weather pattern ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain showers are expected to move in mainly after 9/10 pm tonight. Some snow will mix in, but more so for locations north and east of Munfordville. The “best” chance for measurable snow still looks to be from Louisville to Lexington and points north. If you are traveling that way, be aware that some heavy bursts of snow could quickly accumulate in the morning, leading to slick road conditions. Most of the precipitation kicks out by the afternoon. Only expect highs on Saturday in the lower 40s.

Best chance for any true snowfall will be in northern parts of the state.
Best chance for any true snowfall will be in northern parts of the state.(David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: After the weekend, we are watching another storm system that is likely to bring rain and wind on Tuesday before possibly mixing with some wet snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday. We are feeling more confident about the rain and wind, but there is still a bit of uncertainty in regard to snow and any sort of accumulations. We are discussing the possibility of making Tuesday a “First Alert Weather Day,” so make sure to stay with us for the latest forecast.

A stronger system will bring rain, wind and even some snow during the first part of next week.
A stronger system will bring rain, wind and even some snow during the first part of next week.(David Wolter)

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN: Later in the week, another storm system is likely to bring more wet weather to the area. Buckle up, because it looks to be a fairly active month ahead.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday
Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing
The Graves-Gilbert Clinic.
Graves Gilbert Clinic receives court approval to avoid bankruptcy

Latest News

Mainly rain for our southern communities as we head through this evening.
Showers moving in tonight- some snow north
Snow will stay along and north of I-64
Showers moving in tonight- some snow north
Still looks like mainly rain for the first part of Saturday. A stronger system will then...
Active weather ahead
A tenth of an inch of snow is possible for northeastern parts of the viewing area.
FIRST ALERT: Two storm systems in the next week