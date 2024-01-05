FIRST ALERT: Active weather pattern ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain showers are expected to move in mainly after 9/10 pm tonight. Some snow will mix in, but more so for locations north and east of Munfordville. The “best” chance for measurable snow still looks to be from Louisville to Lexington and points north. If you are traveling that way, be aware that some heavy bursts of snow could quickly accumulate in the morning, leading to slick road conditions. Most of the precipitation kicks out by the afternoon. Only expect highs on Saturday in the lower 40s.

Best chance for any true snowfall will be in northern parts of the state. (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: After the weekend, we are watching another storm system that is likely to bring rain and wind on Tuesday before possibly mixing with some wet snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday. We are feeling more confident about the rain and wind, but there is still a bit of uncertainty in regard to snow and any sort of accumulations. We are discussing the possibility of making Tuesday a “First Alert Weather Day,” so make sure to stay with us for the latest forecast.

A stronger system will bring rain, wind and even some snow during the first part of next week. (David Wolter)

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN: Later in the week, another storm system is likely to bring more wet weather to the area. Buckle up, because it looks to be a fairly active month ahead.

