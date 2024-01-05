Grand Jury returns indictment in sex offender registration case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment on Nov. 15, 2023, charging a Bowling Green man with failure to update his Sex Offender Registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to the indictment, sometime before Oct. 13, 2023, Kelly Lamont Mason, 52, failed to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Mason was required to register by reason of a conviction under state law and knowingly failed to update a registration as required by the Act.

The defendant made his initial court appearance yesterday.

If convicted, Mason faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.