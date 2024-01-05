Jennings Creek Elementary students celebrate 'Club Day'

Students participate in clubs varying from Legos to crocheting and coding.
Students participate in clubs varying from Legos to crocheting and coding.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, students at Jennings Creek Elementary School celebrated Club Day. The event was meant to encourage leadership and new skill development in students.

Roughly 800 students are enrolled at Jennings Creek, and each of them is involved in at least one club. Students choose their favorite options from a list provided at the beginning of the year, ranging in interests that include Legos, crocheting, coding, dancing, and various art forms.

Since beginning Club Day this year, teachers say that they’ve seen more students embracing leadership roles and helping each other to improve their new skills.

“One of our big goals is just to raise up leaders of this next generation, and one of the ways to do that is by incorporating them to be a part of a team, a part of a club. Some of them have leadership roles within the school, and it’s a great opportunity for students to maybe learn a new skill that maybe they haven’t learned before,” said Amy Oliver, a P.E. teacher at Jennings Creek.

In the coming years, Oliver hopes to see the Club Day tradition continue.

