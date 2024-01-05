Lady Patriot Steenbergen commits to Mount St. Joseph

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County-Scottsville senior Lady Patriot Jayleigh Steenbergen will take her basketball talents to NCAA-Division III Mount St. Joseph University.

Steenbergen signaled her intent in a signing ceremony this week at the high school.

“They reached out and then I went to visit,” Steenbergen said. “It is a small campus and beautiful that’s five minutes away from Cincinnati. I have dreamed of playing college ball since I was a little kid. I always told my parents that I wanted to play in college and here we are.”

Steenbergen, known as Bean to her teammates and coaches, has been a steady contributor for the Lady Patriots since her middle school days.

When, as a seventh grader, she caught the eye of her coaches as a kid that hustled, went after loose balls, and had the ability to score.

“Bean is the kind of player a coach likes to have,” AC-S coach Greg Dunn said. “She has been a big part of our success. Bean is gifted with athleticism. I’m proud of her and wish her the best.”

Steenbergen’s statistical numbers are an example of consistently year in and year out.

Currently, the senior guard has appeared in 103 games as a Lady Patriot, making 86 starts.

Overall, she has scored 1,043 points and grabbed 591 rebounds.

Her point total is 15th on the all-time scoring list for Lady Patriot basketball.

This season, Bean is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Her AC-S highlights include a career-high 29 points on Jan. 16, 2023 in a game at Butler County.

Steenbergen’s career-high in rebounds is 15, coming in a game against Warren East on Feb. 22, 2021.

Her best overall season came as a sophomore when she averaged 12.7 points, scoring 356 points in 28 games.

Steenbergen also has six double-doubles the last coming against Adair County on Dec. 27, 2023 when she tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds.

With her college choice made, Steenbergen will now turn her attention to the rest of the season for AC-S.

The Lady Patriots are seeking a District 15 championship and an appearance in the Region 4 tournament for the first time since 2016.

Regardless of when the season ends, Steenbergen knows her future athletic plans, which is a relief.

“I like knowing,” Steenbergen said. “I know when our season ends, I will have college ahead. It will be bittersweet.”

Mount St. Joseph is a NCAA Division III university located in the outskirts of Cincinnati.

The Lions are currently 10-2 this season and 4-1 in play in the Heartland Conference.

Steenbergen joins a team whose roster includes players from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

