Madisonville man charged with rape, arrested at fast food restaurant

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Madisonville man was charged Thursday with rape after the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant at a fast food restaurant.

Brandon Morse, 24, was charged with first-degree rape.

Police reported that an arrest warrant was issued for Morse after accusations came forward that he had raped female juveniles.

Deputies made contact with him at a fast food restaurant in Madisonville on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. and Morse was arrested without incident.

Morse was taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday
Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing
The Graves-Gilbert Clinic.
Graves Gilbert Clinic receives court approval to avoid bankruptcy

Latest News

Safety improvements studied at Southern Warren County intersection
Grand Jury returns indictment in sex offender registration case
WBKO Updated Logo 2023
Comer announces Military Academy Nominations for Kentucky’s 1st District
WCPS celebrated 24 teachers who will be participating in a rank change program that gives the...
WCPS celebrates 24 teachers participating in rank change program