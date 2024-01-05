Madisonville man charged with rape, arrested at fast food restaurant
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Madisonville man was charged Thursday with rape after the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant at a fast food restaurant.
Brandon Morse, 24, was charged with first-degree rape.
Police reported that an arrest warrant was issued for Morse after accusations came forward that he had raped female juveniles.
Deputies made contact with him at a fast food restaurant in Madisonville on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. and Morse was arrested without incident.
Morse was taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.