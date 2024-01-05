Morgantown Road murder suspect to appear before grand jury

Judge Brent Potter found sufficient evidence to bring Hampton before a grand jury.
Judge Brent Potter found sufficient evidence to bring Hampton before a grand jury.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Quinton Hampton, the alleged shooter in the December murder of Darrius Wickware, appeared for a preliminary hearing Friday morning, where sufficient evidence was found to bring him before a grand jury.

RELATED: Darrius 'Bubba' Wickware remembered by family after weekend murder

According to witness accounts obtained by the Bowling Green Police Department, Hampton, and Wickware were in a physical altercation before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. During that altercation, witnesses reported seeing Hampton lift his shirt and hearing a gunshot ring out. However, no witnesses saw the murder weapon. After the first shot, Wickware reportedly attempted to run into the trailer and was shot again as he fled.

Wickware was transported to Greenview Regional Hospital, though police were unsure whether Wickware was in transit or at the hospital. Hampton was arrested at a trailer on Memphis Junction in Bowling Green two days later.

RELATED: Suspect wanted in connection to Morgantown Road shooting captured

During questioning, Hampton admitted to being on the premises and to being in a physical altercation with Wickware, though he denies pulling the trigger. Hampton also denied having any prior contact with Wickware, though remaining witnesses on the scene all reported that the two were acquaintances.

Following a lengthy line of questioning from Hampton’s attorney, David Graf, Hampton’s bond was reduced from $1 million to $750,000.

Detectives with the Bowling Green Police Department stressed that the investigation is still ongoing, though they have no additional suspects or persons of interest.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Clark County District Court judge attacked during sentencing hearing Wednesday
Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing
The Graves-Gilbert Clinic.
Graves Gilbert Clinic receives court approval to avoid bankruptcy

Latest News

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Bar has reopened after being destroyed by the December 2021...
Bowling Green restaurant reopens after December 2021 tornadoes
BikeWalkBG hosts winter walking club to help combat seasonal depression
Students participate in clubs varying from Legos to crocheting and coding.
Jennings Creek Elementary students celebrate 'Club Day'
Safety improvements studied at Southern Warren County intersection