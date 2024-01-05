Morgantown Road murder suspect to appear before grand jury

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Quinton Hampton, the alleged shooter in the December murder of Darrius Wickware, appeared for a preliminary hearing Friday morning, where sufficient evidence was found to bring him before a grand jury.

According to witness accounts obtained by the Bowling Green Police Department, Hampton, and Wickware were in a physical altercation before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. During that altercation, witnesses reported seeing Hampton lift his shirt and hearing a gunshot ring out. However, no witnesses saw the murder weapon. After the first shot, Wickware reportedly attempted to run into the trailer and was shot again as he fled.

Wickware was transported to Greenview Regional Hospital, though police were unsure whether Wickware was in transit or at the hospital. Hampton was arrested at a trailer on Memphis Junction in Bowling Green two days later.

During questioning, Hampton admitted to being on the premises and to being in a physical altercation with Wickware, though he denies pulling the trigger. Hampton also denied having any prior contact with Wickware, though remaining witnesses on the scene all reported that the two were acquaintances.

Following a lengthy line of questioning from Hampton’s attorney, David Graf, Hampton’s bond was reduced from $1 million to $750,000.

Detectives with the Bowling Green Police Department stressed that the investigation is still ongoing, though they have no additional suspects or persons of interest.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.