Safety improvements studied at Southern Warren County intersection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Engineers from Frankfort and the District 3 office in Bowling Green have been studying the intersection of U.S. 31-W and KY 240 in Warren County for safety improvements.

The intersection located in the Woodburn area of southern Warren County is in the fastest-growing region of the county.

With such substantial growth comes the challenges of increasing traffic numbers and issues.

All intersections throughout the district are regularly monitored and all serious crashes are reviewed.

Traffic engineers have been collecting multiple types of traffic data for analysis from the U.S. 31-W and KY 240 intersection.

“KYTC values ‘safety first,’ and the District 3 team has actively pursued opportunities to enhance safety at the intersection of U.S. 31-W and KY 240,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Chief District 3 engineer Joe Plunk said.

The goal of the traffic study and analysis is to come up with safety improvement options for this specific intersection.

Short-term and long-term solutions are being considered. Solution implementation will be determined by funding availability.

“District 3 and our Highway Safety Improvement Program partners met in December to kick off a study that looks at several options to modify the intersection,” Plunk said. “We recognize the demand for a traffic signal; however, we also recognize that traffic signals on rural, high-speed roadways are not effective at improving safety. We ask for patience as we work through options to promote safety at the intersection.”

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.