Showers moving in tonight- some snow north

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cold start in the teens and 20s, we’ll see highs in the upper 40s with clouds building. Rain chances are increasing as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Some areas in the northern portions of the WBKO viewing area have the best chance to see some mixed precip or snowfall through Saturday morning. Areas along and north of I-64 will have the best opportunity to see light accumulating snowfall.

Those along and north of I-64 have the best chance to see snow overnight

Rain will exit our area by Saturday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. A few light showers may show up late Saturday night into Sunday morning with some flurries mixing in, but we’re not expecting any accumulations.

Next Week:

We have another system moving into our area as we head Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring another chance of rain and snow to the WBKO viewing area. As of right now, it looks like rain will begin on Tuesday before we have a quick transition to snow on Wednesday before the system exits the region.

We are watching a second system to bring wintry weather to the WBKO viewing area. (WBKO)

What we know:

- System with a large amount of moisture Tuesday/Wednesday

Still uncertain:

- Exact timing

- Precipitation types and accumulation

We are watching this system closely as it approaches the region. Stay tuned to the WBKO Weather Team for updates as this system changes.

