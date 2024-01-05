WCPS celebrates 24 teachers participating in rank change program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools celebrated 24 teachers who will be participating in a rank change program that them gives the opportunity for higher education.

WCPS partnered with BloomBoard to present a cost-effective program for teachers to pursue a Rank Change.

For teachers, their rank is based on their education level, and experience. The difference in salary between a no-experience teacher with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree is $11,000. This program hopes to give every teacher a chance to move up.

“You have to give a shoutout to Warren County Public Schools for investing in their own people,” said Greenwood High School history teacher Darren Bowen. “This is just a great opportunity to not only have their teachers the opportunity to be qualified at the next level, but it’s also a big part of that retention issue that we’re facing right now in education, so I think it’s a win-win.”

Teacher retention is a real issue. Kentucky teachers have increased their turnover rate by seven percent since the 2018-19 school year. This program aims to serve as an incentive for teachers to remain teaching.

“What the district is doing here is really sending a message like ‘Hey we are valuing our good teachers. We want our good teachers to stay,’” Bowen said. “Here you are maintaining and keeping the best of the best. I think that is powerful and a smart objective on behalf of the district as well.”

Independently pursuing a master’s degree is expensive, and time-consuming. For teachers who wear many hats, it’s unlikely to find the time and motivation to further their education. This rank change program severely cuts costs and provides a learning schedule more apt for teachers.

“We’re so busy. Being able to do things on your own, it’s easier to put it off,” Bowen said. “That’s why when this opportunity came up, I’m like ‘Hey this is another opportunity to go to the next level why not take full advantage of that.’”

The BloomBoard rank change program has a satisfaction rate of 92% among teachers nationwide.

