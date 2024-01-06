BikeWalkBG hosts Winter Walking Club to help combat seasonal depression

By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BikeWalkBG is hosting a Winter Walking Club for anyone looking to get into shape and spend some time outdoors this winter.

The walking club started in December of 2023 as a way to combat the winter blues and encourage people to stay active, even on days that are cold and gray outside.

Anyone who wants to join can, from those with children and dogs to a person who may be in a wheelchair.

BikeWalkBG Coordinator, Natasha Smith, said one of the reasons walking with a group is good, is because the exercise can help combat winter illnesses, such as seasonal depression.

“You can always go to the gym and walk on a treadmill or maybe go walk some laps in the mall, but it’s not the same as being outside in nature,” Smith said. “You don’t have to plan ahead and let us know, but if you want to, that’s great.”

She added that the walking club is also a great way to meet new people and have good conversations.

“We’ve had some nice turnout so far and some repeat walkers and are already building some relationships in the community,” Smith said.

The Winter Walking Club takes place on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the loop on Lovers Lane and Fridays at noon in Fountain Square.

For the latest information, on the club or BikeWalkBG activities, visit their Facebook page or go to warrenpc.org/bike-ped.

