Courtside 1-5-24: Week 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first Friday of the year calls for district play in high school basketball, and WBKO brings you all the action on Courtside!

Girls

Lady Purples defeat South Warren 40-25.

Final

South Warren 25

Bowling Green 40

Lady Gators win 59-34 over Warren Central.

Final

Warren Central 34

Greenwood 59

Warren East wins 51-43

Final

Barren County 43

Warren East 51

Logan County wins 83-22

Final

Russellville 22

Logan County 83

Boys

Purples dominate Spartans 82-38.

Final

South Warren 38

Bowling Green 82

Dragons win 82-61 over Greenwood.

Final

Warren Central 82

Greenwood 61

Barren County wins 60-55

Final

Barren County 60

Warren East 55

Logan County wins 72-70 (OT)

Final/OT

Russellville 70

Logan County 72

