FIRST ALERT- Gusty showers expected early next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We picked up nearly 3/4 of an inch of rain last night in Bowling Green as showers moved through the region. We’ll see another chance for a few light showers as we head into this evening and overnight. Temperatures this weekend will stay slightly below average (low 40s) before we see temps in the lower 50s for Monday and Tuesday.

Expect a good amount of wet weather over the next week! (WBKO)

Over the next week, we’re expecting quite a bit of precipitation over the WBKO viewing area. This would most certainly put a dent in the drought conditions that are impacting all of our region.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING:

A storm system Monday through early Wednesday will bring plenty of moisture into our area. Rain will likely begin as early as Monday evening and will continue through Tuesday. Our confidence in gusty showers Monday into parts of Tuesday is high, and some of us could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph through parts of Tuesday. If you haven’t gotten your outdoor decorations secured or put away, this weekend might be a good time to do so before all of the wind!

Some of us could see winds gusting up to 40 mph through Tuesday. (WBKO)

We could see a possible transition to some mixed precipitation or snow on Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Confidence on exact precipitation type and accumulations, if any, remains low, but will build as we get closer to this event. We are discussing the possibility of making Tuesday a “First Alert Weather Day,” so keep up with the latest information from the WBKO First Alert Weather Team.

Some wet snow could mix in on the back side of Tuesday's system- we are monitoring the need for a "First Alert Weather Day." (WBKO)

We will continue to update you with the latest information online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather App. More wet weather is likely as we continue to push into the middle of the month, so get ready for a rollercoaster for the next couple of weeks!

