Signup for unexpected delays or closings, now available

By Davis Wells
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Winter is officially here, inclement weather is possible across the area, especially during this season.

School administrators, superintendents, church leaders and business owners can now sign up their locations and districts for our delay and closing system.

The system allows you to easily select that status of operating hours for any days with a secure login. This saves time from having to make phone calls to update the status.

To sign up, go WBKO Closings page and start the signup process by selecting ‘Closings Admin Help Site’. If you have an account already, simply sign in and you’re good to go.

