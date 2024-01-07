Big second half leads WKU over Liberty 70-68 to open conference play

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers won its eighth straight game after another thriller, this time against new conference foe Liberty as WKU pulled out the win 70-68 to open up the new year.

This is the 4th game in a row where WKU has won on the last possession of the game. The Hilltoppers move to 12-3 (1-0, CUSA) and win it’s first conference opener since the 2020 season.

Don McHenry led the way with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists. Dontaie Allen followed with 13 points on 4-6 shooting and four rebounds off the bench. Brandon Newman finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds and two clutch threes in the second half. Rodney Howard had 11 points and 9 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

The Tops struggled to get settled in its offense in the first half. Liberty took advantage and caught the Hilltoppers defense slipping, hitting multiple threes which helped the Flames get an eight point lead with under three minutes to go. But unlike years past, the Tops didn’t get down on themselves and mounted a comeback to take the lead heading into the locker room, 34-33.

The second half showed what this Hilltopper team is made of. WKU only took 22 total shots in the second half, while the Flames had 35 total shots and the Hilltoppers still ended up making more second half field goals.

The Tops took control halfway through the second half when they went on a 9-0 run to take a 53-44 lead. The physicality of the game played into the hands of Rodney Jackson who made his presence felt on the boards, getting six of his nine boards in the second half.

WKU would go up by 12 with under five to play before the Flames mounted a comeback of their own to make it a three point game with 1:18 to go. After both teams missed a shot attempt, Howard was fouled with :26 seconds left. He missed the first and made the second. Liberty would make it a two point game and send Tyrone Marshall to the line.

Marshall missed both free throws, giving the Flames a chance to tie or score the go ahead bucket. The Flames missed two different chances to score, thus giving the Tops the 70-68 win.

WKU will now head on the road to take on Sam Houston at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, on ESPN plus.

