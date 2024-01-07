Bowling Green MLK Jr. Holiday Planning Committee discusses celebrations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, the Bowling Green MLK Jr. Holiday Planning Committee is excited to present an array of events starting on January 11th to commemorate such an important holiday.

“We just want it to be a day where the community can come out and commemorate not only Doctor King but the legacy of his dream, that all men are created equal and that we can all live together as brothers and sisters,” said Chair of the Planning Committee Felicia Bland. “We urge our youth, our educators, our family to come out and be with us.”

The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the culmination of acknowledging the strides in social justice he made, but also to continue fostering a positive conversation around social justice and keep progressing. These events hope to spark that conversation.

“We are hoping to ignite everyone,” said Bland. “The spirit to remember that this is a place that we all can live and that we all should be able to be free and have certain liberties. We want people to remember that, and not only remember that but keep the movement going forward so that we can make the world a better place for everyone.”

The events kick off January 11th with A Night with the King and pick up on the 15th, starting with a breakfast accompanied by a keynote speaker, and move to the Warren County Justice Center before marching to State Street Baptist Church for service. Organizers expect the turnout to continue increasing.

Warren County has an array of events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Mason Fletcher)

“We have always had a wonderful turnout and it is so refreshing to see the various youth groups, and churches, and school groups that will come out and march with us. Incidentally we will be honoring two groups as our grand marshals as well as Bowling Green City Commissioner Carlos Bailey and they will be our grand marshals for the march,” Bland said.

The celebrations extend to Glasgow where the First Baptist Church plans to hold two services. Additional information can be found here.

