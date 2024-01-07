Early morning fire in Glasgow

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A house fire took place in the 200 block of Sunset Avenue early Sunday morning.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday morning, the Glasgow Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue with reports of a house fire just before 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was observed coming from a single home. The fire was quickly put out with portions of the roof removed to properly vent the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported with the fire.

