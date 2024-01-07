FIRST ALERT- Tuesday declared a First Alert Weather Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a few light showers this morning and a few flakes to the north, the rest of the day looks mainly dry and cool with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will remain through the majority of the day today before we see a little bit of clearing later tonight. Monday will stay mostly cloudy in the morning with mild highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances will start to build Monday evening into the overnight hours, some rain could be heavy at times.

We could see some gusts 45-50 mph Monday night into Tuesday. (WBKO)

Wind gusts will start to pick up Monday night and continue into the day on Tuesday. These winds will be FIERCE with some gusts up to 45 and 50 mph possible at times. Take time to secure any loose decorations or belongings in your yard during this dry slot! Chances for gusty winds will continue through late Tuesday before they finally back off as we head into early Wednesday morning. Rain chances will continue through all of Tuesday along with the gusty winds.

Some wintry precipitation could mix in on the backside of Tuesday's system. (WBKO)

Tuesday night into Wednesday is when we could see a transition to some wintry precipitation. As of now, it looks to be snow on the back edge. We will get a better handle on how much to expect, if any, as we head later into the day tomorrow.

The entire WBKO viewing area will be included in the First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. (WBKO)

The biggest impact we are watching with this system will be the gusty winds Monday night into Tuesday. The WBKO First Alert Weather Team will be updating you as things change. To get the latest weather alerts, download the WBKO First Alert Weather app here.

