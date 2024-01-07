Mostly cloudy for Sunday

By Davis Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A few scattered showers are possible overnight into Sunday before sunrise. An impactful storm is still expected for Monday night into Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There is plenty to talk about in the upcoming days for a system we are watching to impact our area.

Expected rainfall for the next 5 days
Expected rainfall for the next 5 days(Davis Wells)

Sunday: A few snowflakes are possible but no accumulations in the early morning hours. Temperatures will start in the mid-30s. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day warming up into the low-40s.

Sunday night: Temperatures fall into the mid-20s with clear skies. No precipitation is expected.

Monday: Starting off with sunshine at sunrise, skies will turn partly cloudy warming to near 50 degrees. Rain will start to enter the area around 9 p.m.

Monday night/Tuesday morning: Moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds up to 30-35mph. Temperatures around 40 degrees.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected early Tuesday morning before sunrise.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected early Tuesday morning before sunrise.(Davis Wells)

Tuesday: Very gusty winds are likely in the morning hours into most of Tuesday. Wind gusts over 40 mph are certainly possible. Rainfall subsides around lunchtime with scattered showers still possible into the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are expected between 1 to 2 inches, with some locally higher totals.

Wind gusts will ramp up, especially after the rain starts to lighten up. Wind gusts between...
Wind gusts will ramp up, especially after the rain starts to lighten up. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour are possible.(Davis Wells)

LOOKING AHEAD: We will warm up by Thursday with our next weather maker arriving on Friday. It is still too early to know the exact details of this system. After this system passes, temperatures turn much cooler, likely below normal for this time of year. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the latest weather data to keep you informed on any potential impacts.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post office employee tracked down a surviving member of the family and delivered it.
Letter from 1943 delivered to family after resurfacing at post office
From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Best chance for any true snowfall will be in northern parts of the state.
FIRST ALERT: Active weather pattern ahead
The Graves-Gilbert Clinic.
Graves Gilbert Clinic receives court approval to avoid bankruptcy
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant

Latest News

A few scattered showers are possible overnight into Sunday before sunrise. An impactful storm...
Mostly cloudy for Sunday
Some wet snow could mix in on the back side of Tuesday's system- we are monitoring the need...
FIRST ALERT- Gusty showers expected early next week
The snow still looks limited on Saturday, but another system is going to bring rain, wind and...
Active weather ahead
Mainly rain for our southern communities as we head through this evening.
Showers moving in tonight- some snow north