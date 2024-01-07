Mostly cloudy for Sunday

A few scattered showers are possible overnight into Sunday before sunrise. An impactful storm is still expected for Monday night into Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There is plenty to talk about in the upcoming days for a system we are watching to impact our area.

Expected rainfall for the next 5 days (Davis Wells)

Sunday: A few snowflakes are possible but no accumulations in the early morning hours. Temperatures will start in the mid-30s. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day warming up into the low-40s.

Sunday night: Temperatures fall into the mid-20s with clear skies. No precipitation is expected.

Monday: Starting off with sunshine at sunrise, skies will turn partly cloudy warming to near 50 degrees. Rain will start to enter the area around 9 p.m.

Monday night/Tuesday morning: Moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds up to 30-35mph. Temperatures around 40 degrees.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected early Tuesday morning before sunrise. (Davis Wells)

Tuesday: Very gusty winds are likely in the morning hours into most of Tuesday. Wind gusts over 40 mph are certainly possible. Rainfall subsides around lunchtime with scattered showers still possible into the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are expected between 1 to 2 inches, with some locally higher totals.

Wind gusts will ramp up, especially after the rain starts to lighten up. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour are possible. (Davis Wells)

LOOKING AHEAD: We will warm up by Thursday with our next weather maker arriving on Friday. It is still too early to know the exact details of this system. After this system passes, temperatures turn much cooler, likely below normal for this time of year. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the latest weather data to keep you informed on any potential impacts.

