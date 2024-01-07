Police reconstructing crash near Greenwood High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Police are reconstructing the scene of a Saturday night crash near Greenwood High School.

Police said shortly after 8:30 p.m. no fatalities were noted but at least three people were injured.

The crash has closed a portion of Scottsville Road near Greenwood High School, according to Bowling Green Police Department.

Traffic is being redirected to Plano Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

