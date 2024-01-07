Police reconstructing crash near Greenwood High School

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Police are reconstructing the scene of a Saturday night crash near Greenwood High School.

Police said shortly after 8:30 p.m. no fatalities were noted but at least three people were injured.

The crash has closed a portion of Scottsville Road near Greenwood High School, according to Bowling Green Police Department.

Traffic is being redirected to Plano Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

WBKO will have the latest information as police continue to work the scene.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post office employee tracked down a surviving member of the family and delivered it.
Letter from 1943 delivered to family after resurfacing at post office
From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
The Graves-Gilbert Clinic.
Graves Gilbert Clinic receives court approval to avoid bankruptcy
Best chance for any true snowfall will be in northern parts of the state.
FIRST ALERT: Active weather pattern ahead
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant

Latest News

BG MLK Jr. Holiday Planning Committee published a list of Warren County events for celebration...
Bowling Green MLK Jr. Holiday Planning Committee discusses celebrations
Signup is available at wbko.com/closings
Signup for unexpected delays or closings, now available
After over two years, Ichiban Japanese Restaurant & Bar has reopened its doors to the public...
Bowling Green restaurant reopens after December 2021 tornadoes
Since beginning Club Day this year, teachers say that they’ve seen more students embracing...
Jennings Creek Elementary students celebrate Club Day