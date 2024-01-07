World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post office employee tracked down a surviving member of the family and delivered it.
Letter from 1943 delivered to family after resurfacing at post office
From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Best chance for any true snowfall will be in northern parts of the state.
FIRST ALERT: Active weather pattern ahead
The Graves-Gilbert Clinic.
Graves Gilbert Clinic receives court approval to avoid bankruptcy
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant

Latest News

Police are reconstructing the scene of a Saturday night crash near Greenwood High School.
Police reconstructing crash near Greenwood High School
As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, the Bowling Green MLK Jr. Holiday Planning Committee...
Bowling Green MLK Jr. Holiday Planning Committee discusses celebrations
Accident
Police reconstructing crash near Greenwood High School
BG MLK Jr. Holiday Planning Committee published a list of Warren County events for celebration...
Bowling Green MLK Jr. Holiday Planning Committee discusses celebrations