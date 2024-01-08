Changes being made to fix poor shelter conditions at Logan County Humane Society

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Photos of what appeared to be neglect and animals living in their own feces at the Logan County Humane Society were posted to social media just last week.

President of the Logan County Humane Society Julie Martin addressed the situation, implying that things are not what they seem, and that the Humane Society has been working to make changes since mid-December.

“This is not a situation where people didn’t care about the dogs or what others to them,” Martin said. “It was simply a matter of understaffing, underfunding and that is being fixed.”

Although Martin said the photos were in fact accurate, she explained that many of the issues at the shelter were a result of disease outbreaks, and the shelter being over capacity, housing nearly double the number of animals the facility is meant to hold.

“This is not a situation where dogs were intentionally being neglected or forgotten about, it was just that a perfect storm of events happened during the month of December that the county was not prepared to deal with,” she said. “Now, they have begun to implement the plan that is bringing this shelter back to life and the Humane Society is going to be right there alongside them to make sure it happens.”

The county is actively working with the Humane Society to alleviate the situation, and Logan County Judge Executive Phil Baker provided the shelter with $2000 in emergency funds to purchase the necessities required to improve the current state of the shelter.

“We are making progress with our efforts to turn the shelter in the positive direction,” Baker said. “We still need volunteers to help us with the amount of dogs we have in our facility. I appreciate all that have volunteered and want to be part of the solution. At this point volunteering of time is one of the most important things that we need.”

Since the posts circulated, Martin said many shelters and volunteers have offered Logan County Humane society helping hands and an inflow of support.

“We have had the best response from the community. People want to help, people in Logan love their dogs and cats,” she said. “Muhlenberg County Animal Humane Society has been amazing. They reached out to us immediately. They brought a team of volunteers down yesterday to help clean they have been a fantastic resource for the county shelter here in Logan County.”

As the Humane Society works to better the conditions of the shelter, there are multiple ways the community can help.

“If you can’t adopt, if you can’t foster, you can share. You can let people know you can come out and volunteer,” Martin said. “You can help to socialize the animals. You can donate kitty litter. You can donate toys, treat blankets is another thing that we’re in real need of and as always, cash donations.”

Logan County Humane Society is currently looking for a building to house a temporary adoption center, so those interested in adopting have a more convenient space to spend time with and get to know the animals.

All animals at the shelter have been revaccinated to prevent another outbreak.

If you would like to help the Humane Society and the condition of the animals living there, you can call them at 270-598-1229, or go to their website for information.

