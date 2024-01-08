FIRST ALERT- Dry today, then winds pick up tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We will stay calm today with highs in the 50s before skies become increasingly cloudy ahead of showers that will move in tonight. Winds are set to pick up this evening, with gusts 30-45 mph possible tonight.

Some of us could see winds in excess of 45 mph

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight and run through Midnight Wednesday for many counties in the southern WBKO viewing area. The strongest gusts will be likely through 10 PM Monday and 9 AM on Tuesday, with a few isolated gusts above 45 mph possible.

The Wind Advisory will begin Tuesday at midnight and run through Tuesday at 10 AM. (WBKO)

Heavy rain is also set to move in during the evening hours of Monday, some of us could see over an inch of rain through Tuesday once this system is through. Some localized flooding cannot be ruled out, so use caution in poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Heavy rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday. (WBKO)

Rain will scatter as we head into Tuesday, some of us could see some periods of dry time. In the late evening hours of Tuesday, some of the rain could switch over to some mixed precipitation and snow. No major accumulations are expected at this time, but a few of us, especially north and east, could see a dusting-1/2 inch.

Not expecting too much snow in the viewing area. (WBKO)

Later this week:

We’re monitoring a similar system for Friday-Saturday with wind and rain likely. A few flakes may be possible on the back edge as well, but the exact details are too far out to tell. the WBKO First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated.

