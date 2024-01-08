FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday: The latest

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is activated for Tuesday. High wind gusts with moderate to heavy rainfall are expected Monday night into much of Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A quiet night tonight into the start of Monday before a powerful system enters our region.

Sunday night: Temperatures drop into the upper 20s with skies partly cloudy. No precipitation is expected.

Monday: Skies will start with some sunshine possible in the morning before clouds start to build in. High temperatures in the low 50s with rain arriving after dark for most. The latest weather data has the rain starting in Hopkinsville, Madisonville, and Calhoun around 7 p.m. Moderate to heavy rainfall will arrive for all by 10 p.m. Winds will start to progressively increase with wind gusts of 25 to 35mph.

Winds gusts will start to increase Monday night. A few power outages are possible overnight into Tuesday. (Davis Wells)

Rainfall affecting most of the area by 9 p.m. Monday night. (Davis Wells)

Monday night/Tuesday morning: Temperatures drop into the lower 40s with moderate continuing. Winds will increase with gusts of 35 to 45mph possible. In the event of potential power outages, charge your devices before bedtime!

Wind gusts overnight Monday into Tuesday will be rather strong and could cause some power outages across the area. (Davis Wells)

Tuesday | FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : Rain will continue and start to lighten up in intensity by about 9 a.m. Scattered rain showers can be expected for the rest of the day. Wind gusts of 35 to 45mph, with some locally heavier gusts possible, especially after the rain subsides. Power outages are still possible Tuesday so have your devices charged. High temperatures in the lower 50s are expected.

NO TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED

NO DAMAGING HAIL IS EXPECTED

Rain will start to subside by 8 a.m. for most with scattered showers possible the rest of the day. High wind gusts become likely at this point. (Davis Wells)

Tuesday evening/night: With scattered showers still around, some may see a few snowflakes mixing in as the upper atmosphere will cool down faster than the ground temperatures. Accumulations are not expected as the ground temperatures will be quite warm and above freezing. Some elevated surfaces could see a very light coating but I anticipate the wind will try and fight off any snowflakes attempting to fall.

LOOKING AHEAD: The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a system that will enter our area next weekend. As for now, details are difficult to identify as weather models vary greatly. What does look likely is more moisture with cooler temperatures.

