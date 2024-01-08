'I loved my job': Retired NASA engineer celebrates her 107th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – Anna Eisenhart proved you’re never too old to dance as she was cutting a rug to live music at a bar and grill in Missouri just days before she turned 107 years old.

Eisenhart is still sharp as a tack and full of energy even though she’s more than 40 years past her retirement age.

On Friday, a long parade of well-wishers came with flowers and gifts for the woman born on January 5, 1917, on a farm in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania with no modern conveniences.

“There were no stores there, and our mother would make us dresses out of flour sacks,” she said. “All our food came from the farm.”

There was no running water in the house.

“I had to walk down to the spring and put my bucket in the water and carry it home,” Eisenhart recalled.

She said the bathrooms were outhouses, but they had one of the nicest ones.

“My mother wallpapered the inside of the toilet. And that made it warmer,” she explained.

Eisenhart said she’ll never forget the first time she saw strange-looking lines strung up on poles when she was about 5 years old.

“My mother told us we were going to be getting electricity, running water and an inside bathroom,” she said. “And I thought it was the greatest thing in the world!”

As for transportation?

“My dad had a Model-T Ford, and my mom used a horse and buggy,” she answered. “I liked the buggy better because my mom would let me use the reins to guide the horses. I didn’t drive until I was married, and the first time I had to back up onto the road, I closed my eyes until I felt I was out in the street.”

That was just the beginning of the technological changes Eisenhart would witness in her lifetime as after getting married, having three children and moving to California, she became an electrical engineer for NASA.

Among her jobs were making umbilical cords that tethered astronauts during spacewalks and wiring the nose cones on the first five space shuttles.

“I did all the gold-plating (that protects the metal from corrosion and wear) in the cone of the shuttle,” she said. “And I had to braid a lot of the wires together. It was wonderful. I loved my job.”

During her time with NASA, President Ronald Reagan visited and got a swift rebuke from Eisenhart when he tried to touch some of the equipment in the sterilized environment.

“You’re supposed to be wearing rubber gloves, and he came over and put his hand on some work I was doing to ask what it was,” Eisenhart said. “So, I had to yell at him, ‘Don’t touch that! You’ve contaminated my wires!’ He just backed up, threw his hands in the air and said he was sorry.”

Eisenhart was also at work when Queen Elizabeth came to visit.

“She wanted to buy a shuttle, but the people at NASA turned her down,” Eisenhart explained. “When she came in, they had her in this glass cage on stilts where she could see everything going on, but she never came near us.”

Eisenhart’s worst day on the job came on Jan. 28, 1986, when the Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart 73 seconds into its flight.

“We didn’t want them to fly that day because we had a feeling that something bad might happen,” she recalled. “When everything is iced up, that is not a good day to fly, and we begged them not to take off that day. But they didn’t want to hear about it. It was just horrible to see that.”

Throughout her lifetime Eisenhart also met some famous people, like first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“She was the friend of this woman doctor in Pennsylvania who had educated me and taught me a lot of things about life,” Eisenhart said. “I met Eleanor through her.”

She also lived near Johnny Cash before he became famous.

“Oh gosh, he was a pest,” she said with a laugh. “He used to practice his music at our place. The first thing he’d do was take off his shoes, and he had holes in his socks with his toes sticking out. He told us someday he would be somebody, and he was right.”

As for her longevity, Eisenhart said it’s not about what you eat.

“I eat everything in the house,” she said. “If I like it, I eat it, and if I don’t, I spit it out.”

Instead, she said she believes the key to a long life is having a good attitude.

“Don’t think about bad things,” Eisenhart said. “And don’t think you’re better than somebody else because you’re not.”

While she’s mentally sound and still able to get around on her own, Eisenhart does admit to an occasional senior moment.

“I lived alone, and there was this time when a sugar bowl disappeared from the cupboard,” she said. “I swore that someone had stolen it. But one day, I was cleaning the refrigerator out, and low and behold in the freezer, there was that sugar bowl! I had to sit down and say, ‘How in the hell did I do that?’ I still think about it today. How did that sugar bowl get in that freezer?”

