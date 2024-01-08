Lewisburg man charged with unlawful imprisonment after welfare check

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - A Lewisburg man was charged Friday with unlawful imprisonment and other charges after a welfare check of a woman.

Scott Cruit, 31, was charged with failure to notify address change, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 101 Cherry Street in reference to a welfare check.

The Horn Lake Police Department in Mississippi reported they received information that a woman was possibly being held against her will at the Lewisburg address.

Deputies found Cruit at the apartment, who told police that the woman was inside the apartment and was “fine.”

Deputies reported they entered the apartment and found the woman in a back bedroom.

The woman told police that while they were knocking on the door Cruit had told her to not make any noise and was “refusing to let her out of the bedroom.”

Police also found drugs in the home and said that Cruit was in possession of a Taurus 9 mm handgun at the time of his arrest.

Cruit was taken to the Logan County Detention Center where he remains as of Monday morning.

