Scottsville man wins $500K from lottery ticket

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man has won $500,000 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $20 When It’s Cold Outside ticket the day after Christmas while at the Scottsville Shell located on Scottsville Road in Glasgow.

“I got back in the truck and scratched it off before I left,” he told lottery officials. He said he picked this particular ticket because of it being the number 18, due to it being the same date as his grandson’s birthday.

“I looked at it three or four times and I thought, ‘this can’t be right,” he said.

He had uncovered a win on all 20 spots on the ticket, winning the game’s $500,000 top prize.

He drove to another store down the road and scanned it on the lottery’s ticket checker to confirm the big win.

“I figured it was right, but I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It’s hard to explain, but it’s a good feeling.”

Next, he called his wife to tell her the news.

“He was joking around with me and asked, ‘If we won the lottery, what would we do?’” she said. “I said, ‘No you did not.’ Just come home.’”

The man received his check a couple days later for $357,500 after taxes.

“I’ve been a nervous wreck ever since he told me,” his wife told lottery officials.

The couple said they will pay off bills and may plan a family trip to Disney.

Scottsville Shell will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

