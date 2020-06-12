Autoplay Caption

Contact Us:

https://www.beechbend.com/

beechbendpark@msn.com

(270) 781-7634

About Us:

Located on 379 acres, these beautiful rolling hills in Bowling Green, Kentucky are covered with beech trees and are bounded by the Barren River . . . thus the name “Beech Bend.”Beech Bend has been providing family entertainment since 1898. Beech Bend offers more than 40 rides and attractions. From kiddie rides to large thrill rides, Beech Bend has something for everyone. Beech Bend also has live shows daily, featuring magic shows, musicals and so much more. Splash Lagoon Water park is located inside beech Bend park and offers more than 1 million gallons of water park fun. We feature a Rockin wave pool, a Lazy river, Water slides, a kids splash structure as well as Tiki island, kids interactive playground that is sure to please. All of this is included in your admission. Beech bend has Free parking, free sunscreen, and Free Tubes while in the water park.

Located in Bowling Green, KY.

Park Information

Adult Admission – 48 inches and above: $37.99 plus 6% sales tax

Child Admission – Under 48 inches: $31.99 plus 6% sales tax

Senior Adult – Age 60 & over: $31.99 plus 6% sales tax

Children 2 & under: FREE

Military Members – Active, Retired or Veteran: FREE all year with valid military photo ID

FREE Parking, FREE Sunscreen, and FREE Tubes Every Day!

You can now buy one-day tickets on-line. Benefits of buying your tickets online include:

Save $3 per adult ticket and $2 per child/senior ticket.

Your tickets are emailed to you. Print at home at your convenience!

Avoid ticket lines at the park; walk straight up to the turnstiles and get to the fun faster!

No processing fee for buying online. Three dollars off an adult ticket is really three dollars off!

Surprise a friend or family member with the best present ever!

Park admission includes unlimited rides (excluding go-carts and Lazer Fury 360), Gold Rush Golf, Splash Lagoon Water Park (in season), daily live entertainment, and fireworks on select days. Park admission does not include games. A $2 refundable deposit is required to play Gold Rush Golf.

COVID-19 NEWS

Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon Water Park will open on June 29! Our family is determined and dedicated to providing safe, clean fun for our loyal season pass holders and all guests. The safety and health of our employees and guests is our top priority. We have not been given official guidelines for opening just yet, but the guidelines below were submitted to the Governor’s office with our re-opening plan. We will post any changes required to the procedures and protocols as they become available.

Due to new procedures, all guests should expect longer-than-normal wait times when entering the park, purchasing tickets, processing season passes, checking in to cabanas and canopies, purchasing food and drinks and experiencing our attractions. We will continue to improve these processes and thank you for your patience.

Social distancing will be required for all guests and team members. We will promote social distancing through signage, audio announcements, ground markers, and the spacing of entry points, open seats, etc. Please remember that social distancing is a shared responsibility between our guests and the park. We will provide guidance, but we count on our guests to follow this guidance in order to maintain the safest park possible.

Season Passes:

Season passes purchased through June 8, 2020, will be valid for one full season starting June 29, 2020, and expiring June 29, 2021. A “remaining 2021 season” pass will be available at a special price for passes expiring June 29, 2021, for those that want to purchase the remainder of the 2021 season.

Season pass holders who choose not to use their season pass at all in the 2020 season will be allowed to roll that pass over to the 2021 season.

For those who have not yet purchased a season pass, a shortened season HALF Pass 2020 will be available. The HALF Pass 2020 is available for $49.99 and will be valid from June 29 through September 19, 2020.

Season pass holders will be allowed early entry into the park each day to purchase lockers and select seating in the waterpark. Early entry will begin 15 minutes before the park opens to the public. Rides, slides, and pools will open at the normal park opening time.

Season Pass Processing:

If you have uploaded your season pass picture, we will print your pass and have it ready for pickup.

For those who did not purchase their pass online, you will have to come to the park and have your picture taken. We will print your pass at that time.

We will be open for season pass processing or pick up on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, June 16 2:00 – 6:00 pm

Thursday, June 18 2:00 – 6:00 pm

Saturday, June 20 10:00 – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, June 23 2:00 – 6:00 pm

Thursday, June 25 2:00 – 6:00 pm

Saturday, June 27 10:00 – 2:00 pm

NEW SAFETY GUIDELINES

Park Capacity Limitations:

The number of guests each day will be limited. We will be implementing a new Reservation System soon for both daily ticket holders and season pass holders. Season pass holders will simply click the link on our website for “Pass Holder Reservations” and follow the prompts. Bring your reservation printout with you to the park.

Daily tickets and Two-day Play Passes must be purchased online. Once purchased, you will select your reservation date that the tickets will be used. Bring your reservation printout with you to the park.

Guests without a reservation are not guaranteed admittance if park capacity limits have already been reached that day. The reservation system will also provide the means for contact tracing should that be necessary. We expect the reservation system to be up and running shortly.

Daily Wellness Checks:

Guests and team members will be asked to answer screening questions before entering the park. Team members will have their temperatures checked and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be sent home. The screening questions include the following:

Have you experienced any of the following signs or symptoms within the last 72 hours?

–Temperature at or greater than 100.4 degrees

–Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

–Coughing

–Muscle pain

–Repeated shaking with chills

–Headache

–Sore throat

–New loss of taste or smell

Have you had close contact with any person known to have COVID-19 or that has demonstrated any of the signs or symptoms within the last 72 hours?

Have you traveled on any cruise ship, including river cruises, or performed any international travel with the last 14 days?

Answering yes to any of these questions may prevent you from entering the park. The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. There is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 while in any public place where people are present. By visiting our park, you are voluntarily assuming all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

Social Distancing Required:

Guests are required to maintain six feet of social distance from other guests. You will notice lots of signage reminding guests to practice proper social distancing. The only exceptions will be for family units that live together. Families that come to the park will be allowed to sit together, ride together, slide together, etc. Social distancing will be accomplished through ground markers, modified ride loading, park capacity limits, and requiring six-feet of social distance in ride lines, food lines, admission lines, show seating, and in all water park areas. Chairs in our water park will be spaced in family sections of five each to accomplish social distancing.

Face Masks Required:

All employees will be required to wear face masks while working to the extent possible. There will be protective shields between employees and guests at all point of sale locations. Employee team members will be educated about illness prevention, preparedness, and response.

Guests are strongly encouraged to wear face masks between rides and slides. Due to safety constraints, face masks are not permitted in the water, on water slides, and on certain rides.

Sanitizing Procedures:

We have been sanitizing surfaces in our park and have trained staff on proper cleaning procedures to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are using a disinfectant product, increasing the frequency and duration of cleaning procedures, and are adding alcohol-based hand sanitizing stations all over the park.

The CDC states, “Proper operation, maintenance and disinfection (e.g. with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or deactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.” We will achieve social distancing in our pools by limiting capacity levels. Tubes and life jackets will be sanitized with a chlorine solution and we ask all guests to use a towel on all pool furniture. Pool chairs will be sanitized daily and throughout the day.

We plan on making up for lost time by adding on more open days in August if school calendars permit us to do so. The summer will be different, but we believe you will still make awesome memories and have tons of laughing, splashing fun. Our family looks forward to entertaining your family soon.

See you soon,

The Dallas Jones Family