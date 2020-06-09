BGCA Moms (BGCA Moms)

Web

http://www.bgcawarriors.org/

Phone

2707829552

About

At BGCA, students have the opportunity to explore and develop their passions in and out of the classroom. While BGCA offers a broad range of rigorous academic courses, students also participate in a rich student life that encourages fun, leadership, and a dedication to serving others. Through their involvement in community service, class retreats, and class projects, students forge lifelong friendships and integrate a growing spiritual life into everyday actions.

FAQ

What is offered for Elementary School students?

At BGCA, the foundation for a great education is both academic and spiritual. Our students experience a challenging curriculum that is taught from a Biblical perspective. ° 3rd through 5th grade students participate in standardized testing each spring. ° TK-5th Grade learn through a balance of classroom instruction, textbooks, hands-on learning, labs, technology, and exciting field trips. ° Students attend weekly chapel and receive daily Bible instruction. ° Students in 3rd through 5th grade are assessed using ACT Aspire. ° Students also receive instruction in Fine Arts, Computers, and Physical Education. ° Participate in the ACSI Math Olympics competition.

What is offered for Middle School students?

Middle school at BGCA is a special time. Our classes are structured like a traditional “middle school” with 7 periods. ° Middle school students participate in the ACT Aspire standardized testing each spring. ° Students participate in weekly Chapel and daily Bible classes. ° Instruction is available in Foreign Language, Fine Arts, Technology Integration, and Physical Education/Health ° Emphasis on going into the community and beyond to share Christ’s love. ° Middle school culminates with the 8th grade trip to the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf in Jamaica ° Participate in the ACSI Math Olympics competition.

What is offered for High School students?

Our High School offers a unique opportunity for students. It is structured much like a “traditional high school” but still offers opportunities for individualized instruction. BGCA’s high school program received its ACSI accreditation in 2016. ° Dual Credit Courses through SKYCTC. ° ACT Preparation Courses ° College Counselor visits ° Expanding Fine Arts ° Extracurricular activities: athletics, high school worship team, retreats, Homecoming, and Prom We believe high school is an important time for a student. We work closely with our students and their families to prepare them for the future.

Do you offer tuition assistance?

BGCA recognizes that not all families have the financial flexibility for Christian education. With that in mind, BGCA will work with your family to discover if financial aid is a realistic possibility for you. Visit https://factsmgt.com or call us at 270-775-0999 to get started with a financial aid application.

BGCA Gallery (BGCA Gallery)

BGCA Gallery (BGCA Gallery)