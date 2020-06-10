(Charles Deweese)

https://www.charlesdeweeseconstruction.com/

We are fully equipped to provide all aspects of paving services on both concrete and asphalt, including engineering and layout, sub-base preparation, base material, compaction control, and reinforcement. Some of the advantages we bring to your projects:• Our own fleet of well-maintained heavy equipment is dedicated to our projects.• We use the latest construction technology to complete projects to specification with efficiency and accuracy.• Our experienced personnel will see that your project is completed to specification and protect your critical project schedule.