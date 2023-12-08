BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During Tuesday night’s Logan County School Board Meeting, the board named Dr. Dan Costellow as the new superintendent of the district.

An alumnus of Logan County Schools, Dr. Costellow attended Chandler’s Elementary School and graduated from Logan County High School in 1991.

“I’m super excited. It’s an opportunity to go home and work with family, friends, colleagues that I’ve known all of my life or a good part of my life and to go back home to a district that’s doing great things,” he said.

With an extensive background in education, Dr. Costellow brings 28 years of experience to his new role, having served in various capacities in Warren County Schools and currently holding the position of General Education Services Director for GRREC.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a number of career opportunities over the years that I feel like it put me in a great position to be able to help serve the students and staff and parents in the community,” he said.

His journey in education has included roles such as a high school agriculture teacher, middle school assistant principal, elementary principal, and even teaching adjunct courses at Western Kentucky University. Additionally, he has contributed to school evaluations in other states and worked collaboratively with 46 school districts as part of GRREC. He was even named a Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero for his role as the principal of Rich Pond Elementary.

“Over the past few years, one of the things that people have asked me about my current role is, do you like it? What do you miss? And I’ll always say I miss the kids, so I’m excited about the opportunity to get back and work with students a bit more,” Dr. Costellow said.

Dr. Costellow emphasized his focus on collaboration, innovation, and student access. He conveyed his eagerness to start by visiting schools, engaging with staff, and understanding the community’s needs.

“I’m really excited to get down and get started. I have a few months to look around, learn what’s going on, find out what’s working well, find out the things that we might want to reevaluate,” he said. “I’m excited to talk to the staff, talk to the students, the parents, the community, see what their needs are, see what we need to do going forward to make Logan County even better.”

Dr. Costellow is set to enter into his new role as Superintendent of Logan County Schools on Jan. 1, bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for educational excellence to the district.