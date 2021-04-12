BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

ABOUT US:

Opened in 2018 the Flip’n Axe Bowling Green, Kentucky location right off Scottsville Road near i-65 Exit 22. Age 10+ Can Participate. Closed toe shoes required to throw. Veteran owned and operated.

We are the perfect destination for your next party or event! Give your Guests some real AXE-Citement! You can cater your event as we do not provide Food. Private events are subject to special rates. Call now to book your event! 270-793-9333.

Contact US:

https://flipnaxe.com/bowling-green/

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5:00pm-10:00pm

Friday: 5:00pm-12:00am

Saturday: 1:00pm-12:00am

Sunday: 1:00pm-10:00pm

FAQ:

Is there a Minimum Age to Participate?

We allow anyone 10 yrs or older to participate! Adult supervision and consent required.

*You MUST remain with your minor during their Session* We do our best to create a Fun/Safe atmosphere. Small Children must be supervised and kept away from the throwing areas at all Time.

Due to the Nature of the Sport and Consumption of Alcohol, Friday & Saturday’s can be very busy. We advise families with small children to come at an earlier time.

Are food and drink available?

Yes, we have Soft Drink & Snacks available. If you’re looking for something more. You can bring food or have it delivered. Our Bowling Green location has a fully stocked bar as well.

Is Axe throwing safe? What should I wear?

You and your Group will receive 1 on 1 Instruction and Coaching prior to Throwing. All throwing takes place under direct supervision from our experienced coaches. We have many protective measures in place to make sure our facility is as safe as can be. Each lane is separated by metal fence to ensure axes do not unintentionally leave the throwing lane.

We ask that you wear loose fitting clothing and *CLOSED TOE* shoes as there is the potential to drop an axe on your foot.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.