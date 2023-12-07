BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $160 million in new business investment this week.

The investment will generate 740 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

“Including the projects approved today, administration to date, we have announced more than 930 projects totaling over $28.3 billion in investment and 50,466 new full-time jobs for Kentuckians, and we’re just getting started,” said Gov. Beshear.

The businesses approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, include: