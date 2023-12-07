BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $160 million in new business investment this week.

The investment will generate 740 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

“Including the projects approved today, administration to date, we have announced more than 930 projects totaling over $28.3 billion in investment and 50,466 new full-time jobs for Kentuckians, and we’re just getting started,” said Gov. Beshear.

The businesses approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, include:

  • American Welding and Gas is investing nearly $9.7 million in Scott County, creating 10 new jobs.
  • Chaney’s Dairy Barn Inc. is investing over $2.6 million in Warren County.
  • Four Roses Distillery is investing nearly $60 million in Bullitt County.
  • Kanbol is investing over $10 million in Logan County, creating 40 new jobs.
  • Kentucky Oak Capital is investing over $6 million in Ohio County, creating 30 new jobs.
  • LB Manufacturing is investing over $3 million in Washington County, creating 20 new jobs.
  • Marksbury Farm Foods is investing $3.3 million in Garrard County, creating 30 new jobs.
  • Midea America Corp. is investing over $35.6 million in Jefferson County, creating 110 new jobs.
  • Optomi, an information technology firm, will locate in Monticello with a $3 million investment that will create 200 full-time jobs – the largest job-creation investment in Wayne County since 2010.
  • P.L. Marketing is investing over $1 million in Campbell County, creating 180 new jobs.
  • Webasto Roof Systems is investing over $25.6 million in Fayette County, creating 120 jobs.