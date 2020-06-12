Autoplay Caption

Contact Us:

https://www.homeinsteadseniorcare.today

270-229-6122

About Us:

Home Instead Senior Care is the trusted source of non-medical home care. Our professionally trained CAREGivers provide personal care, mobility assistance, bathing assistance, housekeeping, transportation, respite care, and companionship to keep seniors independent wherever they call home.

Helping Seniors in South Central Kentucky since 2002 We know that caring for a senior loved one is much more than just helping out. It’s about a special partnership in which a senior not only feels cared for, but also loved. The Bowling Green office of Home Instead Senior Care is owned by Brad Cannon. His office has served Bowling Green and the surrounding communities with quality home senior care services since ​2002. “I love what we do and I take seriously the trust that is bestowed upon us by each family that asks Home Instead to help,” explains Brad. He is proud of his team because “we all have been given free choice regarding our careers and this team has collectively chosen to help seniors and their families.” Home Instead is actively involved in the community not only through the services they offer seniors and their families but through events like Be Santa To A Senior and The Walk To End Alzheimers. Through these initiatives, hundreds of deserving seniors are helped each year to get the care and compassion they need. These annual events are truly labors of love to Brad and his team. Additionally, Home Instead supports local organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association and the Barren River Area Agency on Aging. We’re not a giant corporation run from the top down; we’re a community-based, friendly, and responsive company right here in Bowling Green.​​​Home Instead Senior Care offers very competitive rates in the following counties: Warren, Barren, Allen, Simpson, Logan, Butler and Edmonson. We can also provide se​​rvices in Todd, Monroe, Metcalfe, Hart, and Grayson counties for an additional travel fee. We’ll also partner with you to help determine payment options, including wading through the intricacies of long-term care insurance, to make sure your loved one is taken care of.Brad and his team are committed to providing the best quality in-home care services whether you need a few hours a day or 24-hour continual care and that means building extraordinary relationships with local CAREGivers. Whether it’s in-home assistance in the form of companionship, trips to the doctor, meal preparation, errands, hygiene, and personal care or protective supervision, each CAREGiver is a hard-working, dedicated, and well-trained individual that passionately provides for the needs of their seniors.CAREGivers are carefully selected based upon both character and skills that will ensure the very best care is provided. Through detailed background checks and checking of references, Home Instead is serious about having only the best people serving the seniors and families that rely on them for assistance. Home Instead provides full on-going training for their CAREGivers and is responsible for all employment matters for the security of clients and their families. Brad and his dedicated team welcome your calls and questions. They would be happy to visit with you regarding your needs. To set up an appointment to talk with them, you can reach them at 270-842-7540 or Toll-Free 866-442-7540. Or click here to contact us from here on our website today.

Our office serves the cities and towns of Allen County, Barren County, Butler County, Edmonson County, Grayson County, Hart County, Logan County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Simpson County, Todd County, and Warren County

FAQ:

1. Who pays for your services?

Most services are private pay, but we accept payment from long term care insurance companies, the Veterans Administration, BRADD office, local VA clinic, and Medicaid waiver.

2. What services do you provide?

Home Instead Senior Care provides non-medical in-home care, including bathing, dressing, toileting, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, medication reminders, transportation, and respite.

3. Who can use your services?

Anyone over the age of 18 can benefit from our services. If you want to stay independent wherever you call home, you can use our professional services today.

4. How do I talk to my parents about care?

Home Instead Senior Care is the expert in providing aging services. We have provided care since 2002 and can meet with you and your parents to discuss the best options for you. We are the expert’s in-home care and can walk you through the process of receiving care in the home.

5. What other services do you provide besides CAREGiving?

In addition to our screened, trained, bonded, and insured professional CAREGivers, we have a Client Care Coordination department that walks beside you throughout your entire Home Instead experience, start to finish. They advise you on resources and services, communicate about your parents’ care, and respond to any needs you might have. We provide 24/7 on-call supervisors to respond timely to your needs and train all our CAREGivers on personal care, mobility, end of life care, Alzheimer’s disease, COPD, diabetes, arthritis and Parkinson’s disease.