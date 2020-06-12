Autoplay Caption

IPS is the largest, licensed pain clinic in South Central Kentucky accredited by the American Academy of Pain Management. IPS has board-certified, fellowship-trained team members, including anesthesiologists and nurse practitioners, who assist patients living in pain.IPS physicians, clinical pain specialists and medical staff are trained in the most current protocols and regulations for procedures and medication management. The IPS team has served the South Central Kentucky region for more than 30 years.

Our goal is to offer a comprehensive range of soothing treatment options that not only address the painful condition but also the impact of pain on the patient.

Reduce or eliminate pain

Increase stamina and strength to improve functionality

Improve sleep, work, leisure activities and the overall quality of life

We treat pain resulting from:

Autoimmune diseases

Certain forms of infection

Complications of diseases (diabetes, stroke, cancer)

Degenerative arthritis

Injury

Strain

Surgical complication

FAQ:

1. When should you visit a pain doctor and do you need to be referred?

Your pain has lasted for three months or more. If pain is ruling your life or limiting the number of activities you can engage in. You have any severe or debilitating types of pain. Most patients are referred to the IPS for Pain Medicine by their primary doctor or their surgeon, but we also see “self-referrals” — all by appointment only. We do not see “walk-ins.

2. What should I expect during my first visit to a pain management specialist?

On your first visit to a pain management specialist, he or she will get to know you and begin to evaluate your pain problem. This will usually involve a detailed history, a physical exam, and review of tests that you have had performed. The questions you are asked and the physical examination will focus on your problem, but your pain physician will want to know about past and current medical history as well. Often you will be given a questionnaire before your first visit that will ask detailed questions about your pain problem, and you will probably be asked to bring any imaging studies (such as X-rays, computed tomography [CAT] scans, or magnetic resonance imaging [MRI] scans) or other tests that have already been done. Most importantly, this visit is an opportunity for your IPS provider to begin to analyze this new information and discuss with you an initial assessment of your pain problem. He or she may know exactly what is causing your pain, or perhaps further diagnostic procedures will be needed. But no matter what type of problem you have, you should leave this first visit with a clearer understanding of your pain and the course of further evaluation and treatment that is planned.

3. There are certain “injections” that could help the pain. What are these and how long does it take?

Pain management specialists use injections to quickly alleviate multiple types of pain. The most common type is the epidural injection, for back or neck pain, but many other types are available to ease the pain. The injections consist of a local anesthetic and injection of a steroid, which provides immediate pain relief by blocking the nerves that carry the pain signal. The steroid decreases inflammation and helps the tissues to heal. The injected steroid is much more effective than a steroid pill because it is placed directly onto the inflamed tissues. Also, because it doesn’t have to be absorbed into the bloodstream to get to the site of pain, the risk of side effects is much less. Although most procedures take five to fifteen minutes, you may remain at our facility up to 2 ½ hours because of admission, evaluation, sedation, procedure, recovery, and discharge time.

4. If someone is currently taking medication, especially opioids, and comes to see an IPS doctor, how is that managed or incorporated as part of treatment?

At IPS, pain medications are sometimes utilized as one component of a balanced, comprehensive plan for the management of your pain. On an initial visit, your IPS physician will review your history, perform a physical exam, review imaging if available, and then come up with a plan tailored uniquely for you. In addition, we will evaluate your list of medications during the initial visit and provide our recommendation to you and your primary doctor about continuing opioid therapy. We may recommend another course of treatment that does not include opioids. We do not always write a prescription for opioids. If we opt to prescribe opioids as part of your care plan, we may adjust the medication to a more appropriate dose, a better dosing schedule, or a better medication.

5. How often will I need to see a pain management doctor?

It depends on the plan of care that your doctor has in mind for you. Some patients may need to see their pain management doctor 2 to 4 times depending on the severity of their pain.