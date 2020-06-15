Autoplay Caption

About Us:

The Kentucky Skin Cancer Center is a comprehensive dermatology practice offering the best in surgical dermatology, general dermatology, pediatric dermatology, and cosmetic dermatology. Founded by Robert Skaggs, MD, FAAD, the practice has offices in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Franklin, Kentucky. The Kentucky Skin Cancer Center provides the latest and most advanced treatments and procedures to help patients enjoy long, active, and healthy lives.

Dr. Skaggs is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon who can perform advanced skin cancer removal as well as skin cancer screening and facial reconstruction. He and his team of skin cancer professionals are highly experienced in treating patients with a variety of skin conditions to ensure patients have healthy and beautiful skin.

Patients can also enhance their appearance at the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center with a variety of cosmetic dermatology treatments, including Botox®, Dysport®, Restylane®, Juvéderm®, CoolSculpting® fat reduction, Collagen PIN® micro-needling, and much more. The dedicated team tailors dermatology for patient needs, including their unique RsRx skincare line. The skincare line is customizable and includes specialized solutions for aging skin, sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, and men’s skin.

At the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center, Dr. Skaggs and his team strive to provide you with peace of mind, while delivering the comfortable and superb quality care you deserve. Dr. Skaggs and his team of dermatology professionals look forward to welcoming you into his practice. At the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center, you’re more than a patient — you’re family.

