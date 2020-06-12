Autoplay Caption

The Kids Now Plus program offers free healthy baby workshops to all pregnant women and women who have had a baby within the past two months prior to attending. All pregnant woman and postpartum mothers that attend and complete the workshop receive a $20.00 free gift card and are entered in a drawing for a door prize valued at approximately $20.00. We provide participants with information about local needed services to facilitate healthy families, pregnancy, and babies. We discuss healthy fetal development and risks to pregnancy including how different substances can affect babies’ development. We also discuss domestic violence and postpartum depression warning signs. The KIDS NOW PLUS program also has a case management program available to those that qualify for these services.

Our Core Values

Integrity

Teamwork

Trust/Respect

Care/Compassion

Ownership/Accountability

Services Overview

FAQ:

1. Do we need to pre-register/sign up for the workshop to attend?

No, just show up at the announced location on the date of the workshop, no pre-registration is needed.

2. Is there a cost for the workshop?

No workshop is free to all that attend. Income does not affect attendance, free to all. All pregnant women and two months postpartum receive a free $20.00 gift card.

3. Can anyone including children come with me?

All support people are welcome to attend the workshop, including children. We will have drinks, snacks, and a small number of toys to entertain children if they need to attend with you. Support persons are welcome to attend, only pregnant and postpartum women who complete the workshop will be eligible for the gift card.

4. Are there interpreters available for the workshop?

You are welcome to bring an interpreter with you to the workshop to assist. I have experience working with ESL, so I can attempt to assist in understanding the information provided. I however do not speak another language. If informed of the need for an interpreter for the workshop can attempt to get an interpreter to attend the workshop to assist.

5. Are these workshops available only in Bowling Green?

No, we offer the workshop in Bowling Green one time monthly. We also offer the workshop in all other 10 counties in the BRADD county area every other month as well. The locations and time will be posted throughout the counties and at the health department in each county each month.