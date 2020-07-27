BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local small business is finding success in a time when many are struggling. The new restaurant “Simply Ramen” opened for business May 22 after over a month of delay due to COVID-19.

The owner says if it had been delayed longer, it might never have happened. Instead, the business took the leap and is seeing an influx of business.

In fact, they are already taking steps toward growing the restaurant.

“We, right now, we plan to expand. You can see we started building a patio outside,” owner Rob Sparkleman explains, “And hopefully, in the future, we can find even a bigger place. Bowling Green really needed a ramen shop.”

The owner says he is very thankful to be one of the few opening rather than closing.

Simply ramen is located on Old Morgantown Road. Its business hours are 11-8 PM, Tuesday thru Saturday, and 12-6 PM on Sunday.

