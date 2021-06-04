BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

QUALMEDICA RESEARCH IS A MULTI-SITE CLINICAL RESEARCH COMPANY OFFERING CLINICAL TRIALS IN INDIANA AND KENTUCKY, USA. We have provided high quality, compliant research since 1996. Our mission is to enable better health for patients that will benefit from new or improved drugs. We partner with physicians and sponsors to bring therapeutics to market that are safe, effective, and meaningful to a patient’s quality of life. We are dedicated to improving health through research. Qualmedica Research has experience conducting phase II, III, and IV clinical trials. Disease indicdations include dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, cardiovascular/metabolic disease, psychiatry, pain management, and vaccines. Our customer list includes more than 100 pharmaceutical companies and CROs. Please visit our “studies” page for a comprehensive list of enrolling studies.

What are the benefits to patient volunteers?

Study volunteers gain access, at no cost, to new or expanded treatments not available through other means. Volunteers receive free investigational drug, health exams, and compensation for time and travel. Many people volunteer to take a more active role in treating a particular disease or disorder and to help answer important questions that might bring new and improved therapies to millions of other people in need of treatments.

Can I withdraw from a study?

Patient volunteers can change their mind and leave a study at any time. If you choose to leave a study our coordinators will explain the protocol and schedule your last visit with the investigating physician.

Can I participate in more than one study?

We encourage our patient volunteers to participate in as many studies as they like and as often as they like – but only one study at a time.

How is safety addressed?

The FDA provides strict guidelines on how clinical trials are conducted. Each study is carefully constructed and reviewed by a board of experts prior to start of patient recruitment. Our physicians take great care in reviewing lab results, patient vitals, and reported responses to the administered drug. If adverse events are observed the investigating physician will change dosage or stop administration of the drug.

Will I have to stop taking my current medication?

Most studies require patients to stop current medication before starting the new therapy. Other times the study evaluates the new therapy in combination with current medicine.

What if I don't qualify?

Each study is designed with a specific set of inclusion and exclusion criteria. These criteria help improve the chances that the study answers the specific question being asked by the sponsor and the FDA. If you don’t qualify for one study you might qualify for another. Don’t get discouraged and keep looking for studies that fit your situation.

