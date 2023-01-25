GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Red Cross Elementary has been awarded Gold Status by The Kentucky Department of Education for the positive behavioral interventions and support they have in place to help all students experience behavioral success.

Only 39 schools in the state received this honor.

The PBIS plan includes incentives such as “Caught Being a Leader” tickets, “Mustang Horseshoes” for excellent behavior in the hallway, and monthly leader recognitions for students who exemplify the RCE Guidelines for Success.

More intense and individualized interventions are also a part of the plan such as mentoring and small group instruction in building social skills and self-regulation strategies.

“Red Cross is committed to providing students with the support they need to succeed. PBIS is key to that success. Through this system, we work to build skills that our kids will use for a lifetime, both in and out of the classroom,” said Assistant Principal and PBIS Chairperson Heather Shelton, in a press release.

Red Cross Elementary Principal Josh Maples said, “PBIS is woven into the fabric of our school. Our school staff implements the system with fidelity, and this impacts the trajectory of our students’ journey throughout their school experience and beyond.”