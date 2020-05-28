Autoplay Caption

Contact Us:

Address: 101 State Avenue, Glasgow, KY 42141

Additional Locations:

Bowling Green

1212 Ashley Circle, #4, Bowling Green, KY 42101

(270) 901-0497

Scottsville

106 E. Public Square, Scottsville, KY 42164

(270) 237-4747

Website: https://rileydentalgroupky.com/

About Us

Riley Dental Group is a full-service dental practice that provides general and family dentistry, along with many other specialized dental services. We take pride in focusing on our customers and creating a warm, inviting atmosphere to make your experience at our dentistry more comfortable. Our professional staff of dentists, hygienists, assistants, and office staff are friendly and helpful, and will always answer your call. We also have Bennett, our therapy dog for the children!

Riley Dental Group FAQ

What should I look for when choosing the right dentist for me?

Dental care is a very personalized service that requires a good relationship between the dentist and the patient. We aim to give proper education, and to focus on each individual’s oral health, so they can maintain and keep a healthy smile for life.

I am afraid of going to the dentist. What can I do?

Talk to the dentist about your fears. Don’t be afraid to ask questions in order to better understand procedures & treatments. We also offer sedation options: nitrous oxide, oral conscious sedation, and IV sedation.

What services do you provide at Riley Dental Group?

We range from general and family dentistry to more specialized dental services such as sedation and implants. We consistently keep up with the latest trends in technology, which allows us to keep services in-house and to better serve you and your health.

Do you accept dental insurance?

We are in-network with many of the major dental benefit plans. We want to ensure that everyone can afford to receive the best dental care possible, which is why we also offer a yearly membership plan that provides discounted services for a fee as an alternative for those that do not have insurance coverage.

What are your payment options?

We provide financing through CareCredit, acceptance of cash or check, all major credit cards and insurance, and also offer a membership plan to our customers which allows you to get discounts and free services for a yearly membership fee.