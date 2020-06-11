SAH (SAH)

Phone: 270-796-8136

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (though appointments are available anytime)

http://www.shopathomecarpets.com/

About Us

Shop at Home Carpets has built an outstanding reputation by providing the best in floor covering, top-quality installation, and service at reasonable prices. Our low overhead allows us to pass along the best prices available on the carpet, vinyl, or wood floors. We offer top-of-the-line brands, professional installers, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

We bring the flooring store to your door. No need to shop all over town wasting time and gas. We offer time-saving convenience by having a van-load of samples and a trained salesperson to your home.

