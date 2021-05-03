BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

You must be 18 or older to enjoy our Rage Room.

Reservations are preferred, but we can take walk-ins schedule permitting. Up to 6 people can enter the Rage Room at a time. All parties must reserve online.

Rage Room visits last between 30 minutes and 1 hour depending on which room is chosen. This includes check-in, gearing up, safety briefing, and 30-minutes to an hour of smashing.

When visiting Southern Smashing wearing closed-toed shoes is required for your safety.

Ragers must wear protective equipment

Must follow all posted rules

If with a partner no hitting them