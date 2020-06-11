Autoplay Caption

At Stanley Steemer, we’ve been cleaning carpet since 1947.

Our professional deep cleaning services extend beyond carpet cleaning to furniture cleaning, tile and grout, hardwood, air ducts, and 24-hour emergency water restoration. Our familiar yellow vans deliver state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, highly-trained technicians, and 24/7 response time to your doorstep.

We manufacture the equipment. We train people. Locally owned and operated, we deliver exceptional service—guaranteed.

Stanley Steemer is proud to provide professional residential and commercial cleaning services in and around Bowling Green, cleaning carpet, hardwood, tile and grout, area rugs, oriental rugs, furniture, natural stone, cars, boats and RV’s. We started with one man, a van, and a vision. 70 years later, Stanley Steemer is the leading residential and commercial cleaning company—we manufacture our own equipment, train our own technicians, deliver exceptional service, and provide 24-hour scheduling. We are even proven to remove an average of 94% of allergens from carpet, 96.5% of allergens from tile and grout, and 96% of allergens from hardwood. It’s no wonder when it comes to a professional clean, people know to call 1-800-STEEMER.